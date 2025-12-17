OnePlus 15R India launch today: Expected price, specs, live-stream details and more

OnePlus 15R is all set to make its debut in India today along with the OnePlus Pad Go 2 at an event by the Chinese smartphone maker. The new phone will succeed the OnePlus 13R and is expected to become one of the top options under the ₹50,000 price bracket, giving tough competition to the likes of Oppo Reno 14 and Vivo X200 FE.

When and where to watch OnePlus 15R launch? OnePlus 15R will be launching in India during the ‘Rise as One’ event in Bengaluru today. The new phone and tablet will be unveiled during the event, which begins at 7:30 PM IST. You can watch the event live on the OnePlus India YouTube channel. To make it easier to access the video, we have added a direct watch link right here.

OnePlus 15R: Everything confirmed so far OnePlus 15R has been confirmed to come with a 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, bringing it on par with the OnePlus 15. However, unlike the OnePlus 15, the 15R could feature an LTPS panel.

The company says that OnePlus 15R will come with 1,800 nits of peak brightness (HBM) and will support reducing brightness to as low as 2 nits, meaning it should be easier to use the phone in low-light conditions.

The 15R will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor along with a new G2 Wi-Fi chip and a touch response chip. The phone will also receive the same DetailMax engine, the camera algorithm that the company introduced with the OnePlus 15, replacing the Hasselblad partnership.

View full Image OnePlus 15R

It will come with a 7,400mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. The upcoming device has also received IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance, marking the first time that the flagship lineup and the R series are coming with the same water resistance ratings.

OnePlus has also confirmed a major camera upgrade for the OnePlus 15R, which will come with a 32MP selfie camera with autofocus support, up from the 16MP shooter seen on its predecessor.

The new device also ditches the alert slider in favour of the Plus Key, the customizable button that can be used for changing ring profiles, taking pictures, turning on the flashlight, starting translation, or capturing a memory for Plus Mind.