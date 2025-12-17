OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launch LIVE: New OnePlus devices launcing soon

OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launch LIVE: OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 are debuting in India. The new devices will be debuting at 7:30PM at the launch event by company in Bengaluru.

OnePlus 15R: What's confirmed so far?

OnePlus 15R has been confirmed to come with a 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, bringing it on par with the OnePlus 15. However, unlike the OnePlus 15, the 15R could feature an LTPS panel.

The company says that OnePlus 15R will come with 1,800 nits of peak brightness (HBM) and will support reducing brightness to as low as 2 nits, meaning it should be easier to use the phone in low-light conditions.

The 15R will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor along with a new G2 Wi-Fi chip and a touch response chip. The phone will also receive the same DetailMax engine, the camera algorithm that the company introduced with the OnePlus 15, replacing the Hasselblad partnership.

When and where to watch the launch?

OnePlus 15R and Pad Go 2 will be launching in India during the ‘Rise as One’ event in Bengaluru today. The new phone and tablet will be unveiled during the event, which begins at 7:30 PM IST. You can watch the event live on the OnePlus India YouTube channel. To make it easier to access the video, we have added a direct watch link right here.