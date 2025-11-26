OnePlus 15R processor and other details confirmed ahead of launch: here's what to expect

Soon after confirming the OnePlus 15R launch date in India, the Chinese smartphone maker has now announced the processor for the device. OnePlus says that the 15R will be the first phone in India to be powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor.

The company says that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 will provide a 36 percent increase in CPU performance, an 11 percent increase in GPU performance and a 46 percent improvement in AI performance over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on the 13R.

What's new with OnePlus 15R? OnePlus 15R has already been confirmed to come in Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze colourways. The company has also promised to bring the phone IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings, the same as the OnePlus 15. This means that the phone should be able to handle being submerged in water along with cold or hot water jets in any direction for 30 minutes.

View full Image OnePlus 15R processor confirmed ( OnePlus )

What to expect from OnePlus 15R? Earlier reports have suggested that the OnePlus 15R could be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6 that launched in China a few weeks back. However, OnePlus could make a few changes with the Indian variant of the phone compared to the Chinese unit.

For instance, the company has already confirmed that the 15R is not getting the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip like the Ace 6. Over the years, OnePlus has built a tradition of using last year's flagship chip with its R series device but that is not going to be the case this year.

We can't comment yet on the performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 before getting our hands on a device powered by that SoC but if history is anything to go by, the chipset could offer slightly lower performance than the 8 Elite. It could also be a part of many upcoming mid range gaming phones in 2026.

As for optics, the OnePlus 15R could come with a 50 MP primary camera and an 8 MP ultra wide angle lens. There could be a 16 MP shooter on the front.

The phone could come with a 6.83 inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with a 165 Hz refresh rate. There could be a 7,800 mAh battery running the show on the 15R along with support for 120 W wired fast charging.