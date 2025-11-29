OnePlus 15R to launch on 17 Dec: Expected specifications, features and India pricing

OnePlus is preparing to introduce its next budget flagship in India, with the OnePlus 15R now officially confirmed to debut on 17 December. Although the company has yet to reveal the full specification sheet, a mix of promotional images and recent leaks has already painted a reasonably clear picture of what buyers can expect.

Design revealed in official images The brand has published the first visuals of the 15R on its website, showcasing a clean, flat-edged design that aligns closely with the premium OnePlus 15 series. The rear camera housing adopts a simple squared layout, continuing the understated aesthetic seen on recent models. Two colour options are confirmed at launch: a classic Black and a fresh Green finish.

Expected specifications of OnePlus 15R Several leaks suggest the handset is likely a rebadged version of the OnePlus Ace 6T sold in China. If accurate, the Indian variant should ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, positioning the phone firmly in the upper mid-range category.

Battery capacity is shaping up to be a headline feature. OnePlus executive Li Jie Louis has already revealed that the Ace 6T carries an enormous 8,000mAh cell, and the 15R is expected to follow suit. Support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging is also rumoured, potentially offering some of the fastest power top-ups in its class.

On the display front, leaks point to a 165Hz refresh rate panel, although specifics such as peak brightness and panel technology remain under wraps. Photography hardware is tipped to include a dual 50MP rear camera system.

The 15R is also expected to retain the customisable Plus key introduced on recent OnePlus models, along with IP68 and possibly IP69 protection ratings, according to certification clues originating from China.

