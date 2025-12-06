OnePlus 15R to offer 7,400mAh battery and 165Hz display at 17 December launch: What we know so far

OnePlus is preparing to launch the OnePlus 15R on 17 December, and ahead of the event the company has begun confirming major specifications. The latest reveal highlights a significant upgrade to battery capacity, setting a new record for the brand.

OnePlus reveals 7,400mAh battery for the 15R The Chinese firm has announced that the OnePlus 15R will include a 7,400mAh battery, the largest ever used in a OnePlus device. This surpasses the 7,300mAh unit in the regular OnePlus 15, although it remains below earlier speculation that pointed to an 8,300mAh cell.

According to OnePlus, the battery is designed for users who need long-lasting performance for gaming, streaming and productivity. It uses Silicon Nanostack technology with 15 per cent silicon content in the anode, improving energy density and helping the battery retain at least 80 per cent of its capacity after four years. The phone will also support 80W fast charging.

High-refresh 165Hz AMOLED screen The OnePlus 15R will feature a 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, the same panel that appears on the OnePlus 15. The screen can reach 1,800 nits of peak brightness and dim to 1 nit for comfortable viewing in darker surroundings. It comes with TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification, which may appeal to users who spend extended time on their devices.

Camera and performance expectations OnePlus has confirmed that the 15R can record 4K video at 120 frames per second, a feature previously limited to the flagship OnePlus 15. While sensor details are yet to be disclosed, the handset is expected to offer a dual rear camera system.

The device will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. OnePlus says the platform was co-developed with Qualcomm over a two-year period, and the 15R will be the first smartphone globally to launch with this processor.