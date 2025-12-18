OnePlus 15R vs Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G: Which premium mid-range phone should you buy?

Chinese tech giant OnePlus launched its OnePlus 15R in India on Wednesday. The device will go on sale in India on December 22. In the premium mid-range line-up in India, it competes with the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G. While both smartphones sit close in price, they take different approaches when it comes to performance, cameras and battery technology. Here is a detailed on-paper comparison.

OnePlus 15R vs Oppo Reno 14 Pro: Pricing The OnePlus 15R starts at Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 512GB model costs Rs. 52,999. Bank offers bring the effective starting price down to Rs. 44,999. Sales begin on December 22 via Amazon, the OnePlus India store and offline retailers.

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB and 256GB option and Rs. 54,999 for the 512GB variant. It is already available through Oppo’s retail channels and online platforms.

OnePlus 15R vs Oppo Reno 14 Pro: Display technology and design Both smartphones feature similarly sized 6.83-inch OLED displays with a 1.5K resolution of 1,272x2,800 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The OnePlus 15R stands out with a higher 165Hz refresh rate, compared to the 120Hz panel on the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G. OnePlus also offers additional display features such as Sun Display, Reduce White Point and Eye Comfort Reminders.

Oppo’s display, however, supports splash and glove touch and reaches up to 1,200 nits of brightness, making it better suited for outdoor visibility on paper.

OnePlus 15R vs Oppo Reno 14 Pro: Performance and software Performance is where the OnePlus 15R takes a clear lead on specifications. It is powered by Qualcomm’s 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with a peak clock speed of 3.8GHz, paired with LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G uses a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, combined with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. While capable, it sits a tier below Qualcomm’s flagship silicon on paper.

In terms of software, the OnePlus 15R runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and comes with a promise of four OS upgrades and six years of security updates. The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0.2 and focuses heavily on AI features powered by Google Gemini.

OnePlus 15R vs Oppo Reno 14 Pro: Camera capabilities The OnePlus 15R features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It supports up to 4K video recording at 120fps and borrows image processing features from the flagship OnePlus 15.

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G offers a more versatile triple camera system. It includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultra wide lens. Both main and telephoto sensors support OIS and 4K HDR video at 60fps.

For selfies, the Oppo has a clear advantage on paper with a 50-megapixel front camera, compared to the 32-megapixel shooter on the OnePlus 15R.

OnePlus 15R vs Oppo Reno 14 Pro: Battery and charging Battery capacity is another area where the OnePlus 15R pulls ahead. It packs a large 7,400mAh silicon carbon battery with 80W wired fast charging. OnePlus claims the battery will retain 80% capacity after four years of use.

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G houses a smaller 6,200mAh battery but compensates with more charging options. Alongside 80W SuperVOOC wired charging, it also supports 50W wireless AirVOOC charging, which the OnePlus lacks.

OnePlus 15R vs Oppo Reno 14 Pro: Connectivity and durability Both smartphones offer extensive connectivity, including 5G, USB Type-C and advanced navigation systems. The OnePlus 15R supports newer standards such as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0, while the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G is limited to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4.

On durability, both devices are rated for IP66, IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, placing them among the more rugged smartphones in their segment.

OnePlus 15R vs Oppo Reno 14 Pro: Weight and build The OnePlus 15R is the heavier of the two at 219g, reflecting its larger battery and thicker frame. The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G weighs 201g and is slimmer, especially in its Titanium Grey variant.

OnePlus 15R vs Oppo Reno 14 Pro: On-paper verdict On specifications alone, the OnePlus 15R targets users who prioritise raw performance, battery life and long-term software support. The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G, meanwhile, focuses on camera versatility, lighter design and additional charging options.

The final choice on paper comes down to whether flagship-level processing power or advanced camera hardware matters more to the buyer.