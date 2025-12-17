OnePlus 15R vs Pixel 9a: Which phone is the best buy under ₹50,000? Display, camera, processor and more compared

OnePlus has launched its ‘value flagship’, the OnePlus 15R, which like its predecessor has become the phone to beat in the sub- ₹50,000 price bracket. The phone competes directly against the Pixel 9a, which is the entry-level flagship from Google. But which phone makes sense for you in the sub- ₹50,000 price bracket? Let’s find out in this detailed comparison.

OnePlus 15R vs Pixel 9a: Price The OnePlus 15R starts at a price of ₹47,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant, and with launch offers, the phone can be bought for an effective price of ₹44,999.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9a was launched earlier in the year at a price of ₹49,999 for the base variant but now constantly retails between the ₹42,000 and ₹45,000 mark.

Display: OnePlus 15R comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone also comes with IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance, which is the highest rating for a phone so far.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9a comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus has a definitive edge here, with not only a higher refresh rate and resolution panel but also a better IP rating, which makes it resistant to high-pressure water jets.

Processor: OnePlus 15R comes running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, which is an upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on its predecessor. The phone also comes with dedicated Wi-Fi and touch response chips, which the company says lead to higher network speeds on Wi-Fi and a better low-latency scrolling experience.

In contrast, the Pixel 9a is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, which has faced scrutiny in the past owing to heating issues. The chipset is also no match for the raw power delivered by its Qualcomm counterpart.

Battery:

OnePlus has taken a giant leap in the battery department by pairing the 15R with a 7,400mAh battery, the highest ever on a OnePlus phone, along with support for 80W wired fast charging.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9a comes with a much smaller 5,100mAh battery with no charger inside the box. The phone also supports slower 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

You could count the lack of wireless charging support as a drawback for the OnePlus, but the 15R clearly has a huge edge in this area.

Software: The OnePlus 15R runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, with features like AI Eraser, AI Portrait Glow, Mind Space and more. The UI is also fluid and comes with plenty of customisation options for the lock screen, charging animations and more. The phone comes with a promise of four years of OS updates and six years of security patches.

The Pixel 9a runs on stock Android with a promise of seven years of OS updates and security patches. The Pixel UI does not come with as many customisation options as OnePlus, but Pixel devices are also the first to receive Android updates, and many of Google’s AI features are either exclusive to Pixel or arrive on other devices after a long delay.

Camera: On the optics front, the OnePlus 15R features a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It also features a 32MP selfie shooter with autofocus support and 4K 120fps video recording.

In contrast, the Pixel 9a comes with a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone features a 13MP selfie shooter with 4K 30fps video recording support.

While it may seem that the OnePlus has an edge here, Google has a reputation for delivering strong photographic results through software optimisation. In any case, it is not a fair comparison unless both phones are tested side by side, one of which we do not have at the moment.

Which phone is better for you? If you are a heavy user who wants raw power for gaming or multitasking, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 on the 15R, the 7,400mAh battery, 80W fast charging, 165Hz AMOLED display and the secondary and tertiary chips make it a no-brainer.

