OnePlus 15R with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, 7,400 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more

OnePlus has launched its latest value flagship in India, the OnePlus 15R, with a starting price of ₹47,999. The new device is slated to become one of the hottest commodities in the sub- ₹50,000 price bracket, where it will take on the likes of Vivo X200 FE and the upcoming Oppo Reno 15 series.

OnePlus 15R price in India: OnePlus 15R is priced at ₹47,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹52,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB model. As part of the launch offers, the company is offering a ₹3,000 discount on both models, taking the effective price of the devices to ₹44,999 and ₹49,999 respectively.

Advertisement

The 15R has received a slight price hike from last year, with the OnePlus 13R starting at a price of ₹42,999 in India for the base variant.

The phone comes in three colours: Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and an India-exclusive Electric Violet, which uses a fibreglass material.

OnePlus 15R specifications: OnePlus 15R features a 6.83-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, up from the 120Hz panel found on its predecessor. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It also comes with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings, just like the OnePlus 15.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 mobile platform, which the company claims delivers a 36% increase in CPU performance and an 11% boost in GPU performance compared to the previous generation. OnePlus has paired the 15R with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

OnePlus 15R to debut in India on 17 December

The phone also uses a Touch Response chip and a G2 Wi-Fi chip. OnePlus says the display can go all the way down to 2 nits, making it easier to read at night.

Advertisement

OnePlus 15R comes with a 7,400mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC wired fast charging. The phone runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, with a promise of 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.