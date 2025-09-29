OnePlus 15's first review is out even before launch: How does it compare to iPhone 17 Pro Max?

OnePlus took the wraps off its latest flagship, the OnePlus 15, at the recently concluded Snapdragon Summit. Even before the Chinese smartphone maker could officially launch the phone in its home and global markets, we already have a review of the new phone with a comparison of its benchmark against Apple's latest flagship chipset, the A19 Pro.

Advertisement

​The review was uploaded by a YouTuber named Geekerwan who only talked about the performance and gaming aspects of the device, since the OnePlus 15 isn't released yet.

​OnePlus 15 benchmark scores: ​In the review, the OnePlus 15 gets a single-bench score of 3,836 and a multi-bench score of 12,352. The multi-core scores of the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered device are higher than those of not only the currently available Android flagships but even Apple's A19 and A19 Pro chipsets that power the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro lineup.

​However, in the single-core score, the OnePlus 15 is slightly behind both the A19 (3,849) and A19 Pro (4,019).

​The YouTuber tested the GPU performance of the device using 3D Mark's Steel Nomad Light benchmark where the phone got a score of 3,143, which was again higher than that of the A19 (2,598) and A19 Pro (3,004). However, the phone did fall behind the GPU scores of MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset which was launched just a few days ago.

Advertisement

​While there has been a lot of hype around the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor like its predecessor, we'll have to wait till actual devices powered by the new processor launch in the Indian market. Last year, for instance, I found that a few devices powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, like the iQOO 13 (Review), had some heating issues which became prominent during benchmarks. A similar issue, however, did not replicate with the OnePlus 13 (Review) which came with the same processor, likely due to software-side CPU throttling by the brand.

Leaked image of OnePlus 15

Advertisement