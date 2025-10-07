OnePlus 15T tipped to launch in early 2026 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset: Report

Tech giant OnePlus is reportedly preparing the launch of its next compact flagship, the OnePlus 15T, which is expected to succeed the OnePlus 13T that debuted in China in April. While the company has yet to confirm the handset, early leaks have already hinted at key specifications and design features. According to tipster Smart Pikachu, the device will likely retain its compact identity while offering several hardware upgrades.

Expected Specifications Display As per the leaked report, the OnePlus 15T is anticipated to feature a 6.3-inch flat AMOLED display with rounded corners, alongside a metal middle frame and a minimalist rear camera module. A customisable multi-function button is expected to replace the traditional Alert Slider, continuing the trend set by the OnePlus 13T’s shortcut key on the left edge.

Performance and Battery Under the hood, the 15T is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, offering flagship-level performance. The handset may pack a battery of 7,000mAh or more, although the Indian variant, likely to launch as the OnePlus 15s, could come with a slightly smaller battery. Security is expected to be handled via an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Expected Launch Timeline According to Smart Pikachu, the OnePlus 15T is likely to be unveiled in China around March or April 2026, with the Indian launch following shortly after under the OnePlus 15s moniker.