OnePlus 15T tipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and dual 50MP cameras

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to expand its flagship 15 series with a new compact yet powerful smartphone. The device, believed to be called the OnePlus 15T, has surfaced through fresh leaks that hint at premium specifications and a smaller form factor aimed at performance-focused users.

OnePlus 15T enters early production phase? According to Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, OnePlus has begun internal preparations for the OnePlus 15T. The leak suggests that trial production of accessories linked to the handset has already started, indicating that the device is moving closer to an official launch.

The tipster claims OnePlus may introduce a magnetic snap-on case for the smartphone, possibly offered in white and grey colour options. This points towards the brand experimenting with new accessory designs alongside its flagship hardware.

Display and design The OnePlus 15T is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch flat display with 1.5K resolution. The panel is expected to be AMOLED and could support an unusually high 165Hz refresh rate, which would place it among the smoothest displays in the flagship segment.

In terms of build quality, the smartphone is said to come with a metal frame, reinforcing its premium positioning. It is also expected to include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded under the display for faster and more secure authentication.

Battery Despite its reportedly compact size, the OnePlus 15T could house a battery larger than 7,000mAh. If accurate, this would be a notable upgrade over most flagship smartphones and could make the device stand out for battery life.

Camera and performance expectations Leaks suggest the OnePlus 15T may feature a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. The inclusion of a telephoto camera indicates a focus on optical zoom rather than relying solely on digital cropping.

On the performance front, earlier rumours point to the smartphone being powered by Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, positioning it as a high-end device capable of handling demanding tasks and gaming.

Possible launch timeline and India plans Reports indicate that the OnePlus 15T could be unveiled in the first half of 2026, initially launching in China. Following this, the handset may arrive in India under a different name, potentially as the OnePlus 15s.