OnePlus 15T to be unveiled soon: Launch date, specifications, expected price in India — all you need to know

The OnePlus 15T is hours away from its launch in China, and with pre-orders for the smartphone already open, there's speculation on how much the device will cost in India.
The OnePlus 15T is scheduled to be launched in China on Tuesday, 24 March, at 7 pm local time (4.30 pm IST).
However, it is still unclear whether the smartphone will be unveiled via a soft launch or through a dedicated launch event.
If OnePlus chooses the latter, the livestream of the event can be watched on the official OnePlus Weibo page.
The OnePlus 15T is powered by a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, packs a massive 7,500 mAH battery and a dual camera unit, and will come in various configurations of RAM and storage.
Currently available for pre-order in China via the Oppo China online store, the OnePlus 15T is available in the following variants:
-- 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage
-- 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage
-- 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage
-- 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage
-- 16 GB RAM + 1 TB storage
The OnePlus 15T's dual rear camera unit, meanwhile, will use Oppo's LUMO engine, and come with a 50 megapixel primary camera with a Sony Ultra Vision sensor. It will also have a 50 megapixel periscope telephone camera on the back, with 3.5x optical zoom and 7x lossless digital zoom capabilities.
Three colours have been confirmed for the smartphone as well --- the OnePlus 15T will be available in Healing White Chocolate, Pure Cocoa, and Relaxing Matcha colours.
The phone will also boast a flat metal frame and a hole punch display cutout which is expected to house the front camera.
Reports also suggest that the device will ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.
The phone has a large 6.32-inch flat display with a high refresh rate of 165 Hz.
As it stands, the price of OnePlus 15T in China remains under wraps and is expected to be announced on Tuesday, when the device is unveiled.
Reports, however, suggest that the OnePlus 15T will be launched at a higher price in China than its predecessor, the OnePlus 13T, and similar pricing can be expected in India.
For reference, the OnePlus 13T, launched in April 2025, had a starting price of CNY 3,399 (around ₹39,000) for the base model, with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
Higher-end OnePlus 13T models, such as the 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB variants were launched at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 41,000), CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,000), and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000), respectively.
Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line OnePlus 13T model with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage was launched at CNY 4,499 (roughly ₹52,000).
Given that the OnePlus 15T is expected to launch at a higher price than its predecessor, customers in India can expect the device to be priced at ₹40,000 at the very least for the base model.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.