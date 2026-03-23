OnePlus 15T to be unveiled soon: Launch date, specifications, expected price in India — all you need to know

The OnePlus 15T is hours away from its launch in China, and with pre-orders for the smartphone already open, there's speculation on how much the device will cost in India.

When is OnePlus 15T being launched? The OnePlus 15T is scheduled to be launched in China on Tuesday, 24 March, at 7 pm local time (4.30 pm IST).

However, it is still unclear whether the smartphone will be unveiled via a soft launch or through a dedicated launch event.

If OnePlus chooses the latter, the livestream of the event can be watched on the official OnePlus Weibo page.

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What are the specifications of the OnePlus 15T? The OnePlus 15T is powered by a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, packs a massive 7,500 mAH battery and a dual camera unit, and will come in various configurations of RAM and storage.

Currently available for pre-order in China via the Oppo China online store, the OnePlus 15T is available in the following variants:

-- 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage

-- 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage

-- 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage

-- 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage

-- 16 GB RAM + 1 TB storage

The OnePlus 15T's dual rear camera unit, meanwhile, will use Oppo's LUMO engine, and come with a 50 megapixel primary camera with a Sony Ultra Vision sensor. It will also have a 50 megapixel periscope telephone camera on the back, with 3.5x optical zoom and 7x lossless digital zoom capabilities.

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Three colours have been confirmed for the smartphone as well --- the OnePlus 15T will be available in Healing White Chocolate, Pure Cocoa, and Relaxing Matcha colours.

The phone will also boast a flat metal frame and a hole punch display cutout which is expected to house the front camera.

Reports also suggest that the device will ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

The phone has a large 6.32-inch flat display with a high refresh rate of 165 Hz.

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Expected price of OnePlus 15T in India As it stands, the price of OnePlus 15T in China remains under wraps and is expected to be announced on Tuesday, when the device is unveiled.

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Reports, however, suggest that the OnePlus 15T will be launched at a higher price in China than its predecessor, the OnePlus 13T, and similar pricing can be expected in India.

For reference, the OnePlus 13T, launched in April 2025, had a starting price of CNY 3,399 (around ₹39,000) for the base model, with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Higher-end OnePlus 13T models, such as the 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB variants were launched at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 41,000), CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,000), and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000), respectively.

Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line OnePlus 13T model with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage was launched at CNY 4,499 (roughly ₹52,000).

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Given that the OnePlus 15T is expected to launch at a higher price than its predecessor, customers in India can expect the device to be priced at ₹40,000 at the very least for the base model.