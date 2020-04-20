OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro India prices revealed. Details here

Within days of launching the flagship OnePlus 8 series smartphones via livestreaming, OnePlus finally revealed the Indian pricing of both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro , along with company's newly launched wireless earbuds.

The OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will cost ₹54,999, and the higher version of the 8 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage will come with the price of ₹59,999.

Coming to the base variant, the OnePlus 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will sell at a price of ₹ ₹41,999, while the top-end model of the phone with 12GB RAM and 256GB will cost ₹49,999.

Moreover, there is also another OnePlus 8 variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which will come at a price of ₹44,999.

The OnePlus 8 Series will be available for purchase across select channels in May after lockdown in the country ends. Those interested can visit the Amazon India site for real time updates on sale and availability of the OnePlus 8 Series.

Apart from the smartphones, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer also unveiled the latest OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds, which will be available for ₹1,999 in the Indian market.

OnePlus 8 series specifications:

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were launched through an exclusive livestreaming on the company's official website and its YouTube channel today evening owing the novel coronavirus outbreak in the world.

The event unveiled the OnePlus 8 series with a bevy of features such "All in 5G" support and a 120Hz Fluid Display. The flagship is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC processor which is capable of supporting high-end games on a phone. Earlier, Lau claimed that the device will get a frost finish on the upcoming flagship but better ergonomics to make the device feel lighter.

Camera-wise, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad-camera setup with two 48 MP sensors, one of them for ultra-wide shots an 8MP secondary sensor, along with a 5MP sensor as well. On the front, the device houses a 16MP selfie camera with AI features a plethora of other modes.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 houses a triple-camera setup with one 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP secondary sensor as well as a 2MP sensor. The selfie camera specifications remain the same as the OnePlus 8 Pro.

One of the other major highlights of the series is the powerful battery. The OnePlus 8 Pro houses a 4510 mAh battery and the OnePlus 8 comes with 4.300 mAh capacity. Bith the smaryphones also come with 30W Warp Charge 30T technology. This essentially means that the smartphones can charge with the company’s proprietary wireless charger up to 30W. OnePlus has claimed that the wireless charger will be able to charge the phone from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes. The smartphone also comes with IP certification for dust and water proofing, a first for OnePlus.