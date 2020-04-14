OnePlus 8 series with first quad-camera setup launched: Check price, specs

After releasing several teasers before, with some from OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, the Chinese smartphone giant launched its much-awaited next-generation flagship of the year, OnePlus 8 series today. The smartphone displays a curved-glass back with matte-glossy finish. With today's launch, OnePlus 8 series finally arrives with an IP 68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were launched through an exclusive livestreaming on the company's official website and its YouTube channel today evening owing the novel coronavirus outbreak in the world.

The event unveiled the OnePlus 8 series with a bevy of features such "All in 5G" support and a 120Hz Fluid Display. The flagship is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC processor which is capable of supporting high-end games on a phone. Earlier, Lau claimed that the device will get a frost finish on the upcoming flagship but better ergonomics to make the device feel lighter.

OnePlus 8 series price, availability

Available in four colour variants — the Ultra Marine Blue, the Onyx Black and also a fresh Glacial Green colour, and a special Interstellar Glow exclusive for OnePlus 8 — the OnePlus 8 series are the company's first flagship phones to launch this year. The OnePlus 8 is available at a starting price of $699 for its 8GB RAM And 128GB internal storage, and $799 for its 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is available for $899 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage variant retails $999.

The first sale of the 8 series will commence on 29 April for the United States, however, there are no details of its official sale date for India yet.

Along with that, the company also unveiled Bullets Wireless Z headphones for $49.95 and also showcased a number of attractive phone cases for its latest smartphones.

OnePlus 8 series specifications:

With 5G support and massive battery capacity, the OnePlus 8 series is a significant upgrade to its outgoing OnePlus 7 series. The OnePlus 8 supports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, while the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with 6.78-inch QHD+ Super Fluid AMOLED. With the same Snapdragon 865 SoC processor on both the smartphones, the OnePlus 8 series comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage as well.

Coming to the cameras, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad-camera setup with two 48 MP sensors, one of them for ultra-wide shots an 8MP secondary sensor, along with a 5MP sensor as well. On the front, the device houses a 16MP selfie camera with AI features a plethora of other modes.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 houses a triple-camera setup with one 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP secondary sensor as well as a 2MP sensor. The selfie camera specifications remain the same as the OnePlus 8 Pro.

One of the other major highlights of the series is the powerful battery. The OnePlus 8 Pro houses a 4510 mAh battery and the OnePlus 8 comes with 4.300 mAh capacity. Bith the smaryphones also come with 30W Warp Charge 30T technology. This essentially means that the smartphones can charge with the company’s proprietary wireless charger up to 30W. OnePlus has claimed that the wireless charger will be able to charge the phone from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes. The smartphone also comes with IP certification for dust and water proofing, a first for OnePlus.