OnePlus 8T to launch tomorrow

OnePlus 8T all set to launch on October 14 stealing some limelight from the Apple 12 and Samsung FE’s that have been the buzz in recent weeks. Besides the OnePus 8T, the company intends to launch a new budget version of its OnePlus Nord phone that was launched in July.

Here’s an image that was teased by the company indicating the Sanstone Black finish for the OnePlus Nord.

Earlier models from OnePlus have been available in this popular finish but users have had to contend with Sandstone covers for recent phones like the OnePlus 8.

Specifications:

The OnePlus 8T brings some of the OnePlus Pro features at an affordable price point of around INR 50,000.

Indications are that the phone will feature a 6.55-inch touchscreen display with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage, and run on Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11.

It is expected to be powered by a 4500mAh battery that supports proprietary fast charging.

The OnePlus 8T will get a 48-megapixel primary camera; a second 16-megapixel camera; a third 5-megapixel camera and a fourth 2-megapixel camera. It is expected to sport a 32-megapixel front camera.

The OnePlus 8T runs Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11 and packs 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Where to Watch:

You can tune in to the OnePlus World, an immersive virtual reality (VR) experience for the launch of a brand-new smartphone from OnePlus. The launch event will be streamed live on the OnePlus website and YouTube channel on October 14 at 7:30 PM IST.

Post the launch, users will be directed to visit the Ultra Store. In this 3D store (within the OnePlus World experience), one can virtually unbox the brand-new OnePlus 8T device and also purchase the OnePlus 8T pop-up bundle.

For regular updates on the OnePlus 8T 5G, click on ‘Notify Me’ on oneplus.in and Amazon.in.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via