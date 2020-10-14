OnePlus today launched the much-awaited OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone. Following the global launch of the smartphone, it will be released via Amazon in India starting October 17, confirmed the company.

The OnePlus 8T smartphone comes with 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED flat display with a max brightness of 1,100 nits, a 4,500 mAh battery and a quad-camera setup at the back.

OnePlus 8T price, availability:

The OnePlus 8T will be available in India via Amazon from 17 October. Available in two storage variants, the 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage will cost ₹42,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage will cost ₹45,999. The pre-order will start from 16 October on Amazon and OnePlus India website. The smartphone comes in two colour variants: Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver.

OnePlus 8T specifications:

With 5G support, the OnePlus 8T runs on OxygenOS 11 out of the box, based on Android 11. Under the hood, OnePlus 8T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

Coming to the cameras, the OnePlus 8T comes with quad camera set up. These cameras include a 48MP main sensor, 16MP ultra-wide with 123-degree field of view, 5MP macro camera and 2MP monochrome camera. OnePlus 8T camera can automatically switch to Nightscape mode. The front camera stands at 16MP.

Moreover, the phone houses 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED flat display with a max brightness of 1,100 nits, a 65W fast charger for the 4,500 mAh battery, which the company claims, can charge the device up to 60% in just 15 minutes.

OnePlus Nord Gray Ash colour variant:

Along with the launch of its latest entrant in the OnePlus 8 family, the company also unveiled a new colour variant for its recently launched OnePlus Nord – the OnePlus Nord Gray Ash.

The new colour variant features a matte finish and comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. All other specifications remain the same for this variant as for the OnePlus Nord, including a 6.44-inch 90Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, quad rear cameras and a 32MP front camera. The battery capacity of the phone is at 4,115 mAh and comes with a 30T fast charging, OnePlus Nord runs OxygenOS based on Android 10.

OnePlus Buds Z:

Apart from the much-awaited OnePlus 8T, the company also launched truly wireless OnePlus Buds Z. The new earbuds are light, weighing just 43.5 grams. It has an IP5 rating for water and dust resistance. It has a Bass Boost feature and offers 20 hours of battery life. The OnePlus Buds Z start at $49.

