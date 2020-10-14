The OnePlus 8T will be available in India via Amazon from 17 October. Available in two storage variants, the 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage will cost ₹42,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage will cost ₹45,999. The pre-order will start from 16 October on Amazon and OnePlus India website. The smartphone comes in two colour variants: Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver.