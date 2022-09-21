OnePlus has released OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. OxygenOS13 is based on Android 13 operating system and was first announced with the launch of OnePlus 10T . As announced by the company, the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 will be available in India and North America at the moment. It will come to the European Union region in the near future.

Those interested in upgrading to this build must ensure that their device is running on the latest OxygenOS 12 version (C.63). Readers must note that this is beta software and may have potential risks. Some of the known issues, as OnePlus noted in the post are

- Carrier version devices (VZW) aren't compatible with the Open beta builds.

- After the flashlight is activated, the notification of the flashlight switch will not be shown on the lock screen.

- Incoming call notifications will not be displayed when an iPhone is calling.

Here’s the complete changelog

Aquamorphic Design

- Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

- Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

- Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

- Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

- Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

- Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

- Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

- Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.

- Optimizes fonts for better readability.

Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.

- Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

- Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connecting and note-taking experience, and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.

- Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

- Adds a new type of Always-On Display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery (Supports only some apps).

- Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

- Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

- Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.

- Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for a smooth operation.

- Upgrades Doodle in Notes. You can now draw on graphics to take notes more efficiently.

- Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection

- Optimizes cross-device file transfer, with more file formats and device models supported.

- Optimizes Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen.

- Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization

- Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

- Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

- Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & Privacy

- Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

- Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

- Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing

- Adds Kid Space. When in Kid Space, your browser app automatically switches to Kids mode to create a child-friendly space.

- Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.

Performance optimization

- Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.

Gaming experience

- Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.