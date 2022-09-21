OnePlus 9 and Oneplus 9 Pro gets OxygenOS 13 Open Beta in India

OnePlus has released OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. OxygenOS13 is based on Android 13 operating system and was first announced with the launch of OnePlus 10T. As announced by the company, the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 will be available in India and North America at the moment. It will come to the European Union region in the near future.

