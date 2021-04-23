OnePlus grabbed a lot of eyeballs when it announced a three-year partnership with legendary camera manufacturer Hasselblad while launching its OnePlus 9 Series in March.

The OnePlus 9 Pro’s quad-camera system was co-developed by OnePlus and Hasselblad, which is known for its high-end photography technology. With Natural Colour Calibration, the image output on the OnePlus 9 Pro’s camera brings more perceptually accurate colours. This means that the resulting photos look more natural, with better depth and far less distortion.

Here are other OnePLus 9 Pro's camera specifications:

The most exciting feature of the OnePlus 9 Pro is the hyper-realistic 8K 30fps video. One can also shoot 4K 120fps videos on OnePlus smartphone for the first time now. The smartphone also comes with DOL-HDR, which lets users get the subject in a clearer view in backlight environments.

The device's primary camera houses a 48MP custom-built IMX789 sensor co-engineered with Sony. It comes with a 1/1.43" sensor and has a 2x2 on-chip lens (OCL), 12-it RAW, dual native ISO, and DOL-HDR. All this combines for faster focus speeds, 64x more colour information, and cleaner daytime and night shots with great dynamic range and less distortion.

View Full Image Source: Mint

Along with that, there’s the ultrawide lens on the OnePlus 9 Pro that allows you to capture more in one frame. The OnePlus 9 Pro features a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 1/1.56" Sony IMX766 sensor (larger than on most competing smartphones).

Moreover, there’s also the Freeform Lens (again, not seen on any competing smartphone) that uses a series of unique curves to correct the incoming light and bring the distortion at the edge of photos down to around 1%. This compares with the distortion of 10-20% on competing smartphones.

What's more? There's also the 8MP telephoto lens with 3.3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom along with optical image stabilization that helps reduce the blur. In good daylight, the telephoto delivers excellent images.

View Full Image Photo: Mint

A 2MP monochrome lens (just like the one on the OnePlus 8T) assists the main camera. The monochrome (grayscale) photos or black and white photos retain the same detail as the main camera.

Apart from these, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with support for the latest 5G technology, 120Hz Fluid Display, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, OxygenOS 11, Warp Charge 65, and a premium design. All this comes for a starting price of ₹64,999. For the videographer and photographer in you, this is the smartphone to get.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.