Premium smartphone maker OnePlus will launch its OnePlus 9 series, including OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R today after weeks of anticipation. The company will launch the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro through a virtual event. The OnePlus 9 series will be succeeding over the OnePlus 8 series, which was sold well in global as well as Indian markets.

The Shenzhen-based company is also expected to launch its first smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch, at the virtual event. According to CEO Pete Lau, OnePlus Watch will come with more than 110 work-out modes, a circular dial and IP68 water resistance.

OnePlus 9 launch time

OnePlus 9 series launch event kicks off today at 7.30 pm IST. The new OnePlus devices will be unveiled via a virtual-only event.

OnePlus 9 Series - 24 Hours to go.



Get ready for Your Best Shot March 23. You are ___ __vited. #OnePlus9Series



Click "Notify Me" and stand a chance to win a #OnePlus9Series device: https://t.co/1emddh5FvZ pic.twitter.com/VSYySvtUQP — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 22, 2021

OnePlus 9 launch: Where to watch

OnePlus enthusiasts can watch the OnePlus 9 series launch event today on the company’s YouTube channel and other OnePlus' social media forums. To watch the event live, you can also tap on the livestream link here.

OnePlus 9 expected specs

The OnePlus 9 series will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. The 9 and 9 Pro are confirmed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad for the OnePlus 9 camera system. The 9 series will come with a custom 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor and a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via