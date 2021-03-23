OnePlus 9 series launch in India today. When and where to watch1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2021, 09:55 AM IST
OnePlus 9 series launch event kicks off today at 7.30 pm IST. The new OnePlus devices will be unveiled via a virtual-only event.
Premium smartphone maker OnePlus will launch its OnePlus 9 series, including OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R today after weeks of anticipation. The company will launch the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro through a virtual event. The OnePlus 9 series will be succeeding over the OnePlus 8 series, which was sold well in global as well as Indian markets.
The Shenzhen-based company is also expected to launch its first smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch, at the virtual event. According to CEO Pete Lau, OnePlus Watch will come with more than 110 work-out modes, a circular dial and IP68 water resistance.
OnePlus 9 launch time
OnePlus 9 launch: Where to watch
OnePlus enthusiasts can watch the OnePlus 9 series launch event today on the company’s YouTube channel and other OnePlus' social media forums. To watch the event live, you can also tap on the livestream link here.
OnePlus 9 expected specs
The OnePlus 9 series will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. The 9 and 9 Pro are confirmed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad for the OnePlus 9 camera system. The 9 series will come with a custom 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor and a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor.
