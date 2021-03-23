OnePlus 9 series launch in India today. When and where to watch

OnePlus 9 series launch event kicks off today at 7.30 pm IST. The new OnePlus devices will be unveiled via a virtual-only event.

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus will launch its OnePlus 9 series, including OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R today after weeks of anticipation. The company will launch the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro through a virtual event. The OnePlus 9 series will be succeeding over the OnePlus 8 series, which was sold well in global as well as Indian markets.

OnePlus 9 launch time

OnePlus 9 launch: Where to watch

The OnePlus 9 series will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. The 9 and 9 Pro are confirmed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad for the OnePlus 9 camera system. The 9 series will come with a custom 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor and a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor.

