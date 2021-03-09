Premium smartphone maker OnePlus will launch its OnePlus 9 series globally on 23 March. The company is expected to launch the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro through a virtual event. The Shenzhen-based company is also expected to launch a budget-oriented OnePlus 9R at the same event. OnePlus has confirmed a partnership with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad for the OnePlus 9 series.

OnePlus 9 launch timing

The OnePlus 9 series launch will take place through a virtual event at 7:30 PM IST (10am EDT ) on March 23. The event will be live-streamed through the OnePlus website.

OnePlus 9 Cameras

To improve OnePlus' ability to deliver premium and cutting-edge camera technology to its users, OnePlus said it plans to invest more than $150 million over the next three years to further build its mobile imaging capabilities.

The two companies have already been cooperating on the revamped camera system – Hasselblad Camera for Mobile – for the new OnePlus 9 Series.

Reports suggest that the OnePlus 9 series will witness major enhancements in terms of camera features. New speculated modes include Starburst, Hyperlapse and Moon Mode. The new smartphone series will also bring enhanced HDR video recording in 4K at 120FPS and 8K at 30FPS.

OnePlus 9 display

Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 9 may sport a 6.55-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. OnePlus 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 9 Charging

Unlike Apple and Samsung, the OnePlus 9 series will have an in-box charger. While replying to a comment on the OnePlus forums, Lau said that the new series would indeed have a charger inside the box.

OnePlus 9 Pro is likely to come with 45W fast charging and reverse wireless charging.

OnePlus 9 price

OnePlus has not provided any disclosure on the pricing of the OnePlus 9 series. OnePlus latest flagship, OnePlus 8T, is priced at ₹42,999 onwards. While OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at ₹54,999. It's most likely that OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro phones will be priced similarly.

