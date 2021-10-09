OnePlus 9RT has finally revealed the launch date of its next ‘T’ version. The new OnePlus 9RT will be launched on 13 October. The company has announced the launch date via its Weibo (Chinese social media platform) account.

The OnePlus 9RT launch event will be conducted in China and it is scheduled for 7:30PM CST (5PM in India). Since the announcement of the launch event was made on Weibo and the event is being conducted in China, the device will first be available in the company's home country. The India launch date is yet to be officially revealed. OnePlus 9RT launch will also be accompanied by the launch of the TWS earbuds OnePlus Buds Z2.

Expected Specifications

The OnePlus 9RT is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The device will get a punch-hole display that might support up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

In terms of optics, the device might feature a triple camera setup with the primary lens being a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. The battery is expected to be a 4,500 mAh unit which will support up to 65W of fast charging.

