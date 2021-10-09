OnePlus 9RT launch date confirmed. What to expect

The OnePlus 9RT launch event will be conducted in China and it is scheduled for 7:30PM CST (5PM in India). Since the announcement of the launch event was made on Weibo and the event is being conducted in China, the device will first be available in the company's home country. The India launch date is yet to be officially revealed. OnePlus 9RT launch will also be accompanied by the launch of the TWS earbuds OnePlus Buds Z2.