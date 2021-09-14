OnePlus 9RT launch date has been tipped. The OnePlus device will get certain updates on the existing OnePlus 9R. The launch was expected to happen in October, in time for the festive season. A new tip has suggested that the device will be launched on 15 October.

The new OnePlus 9RT is expected to come with a slightly better Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset (most likely the same as the OnePlus 9R). The device will also get an AMOLED screen with the front camera place in the punch hole. The display is expected to get a refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, OnePlus is suspected to provide 65W fast charging with the device.

In terms of optics, the device might feature a quad-camera setup. The primary lens has been tipped to be a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor The new OnePlus device is expected to be the first device from the Chinese company to get Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12 out of the box.

The launch date has not been officially confirmed. So users should take the information with a grain of salt. OnePlus is expected to officially reveal details of the device as well as the launch date soon.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.