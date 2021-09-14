OnePlus 9RT launch date revealed in new leak. Details here

The new OnePlus 9RT is expected to come with a slightly better Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset (most likely the same as the OnePlus 9R). The device will also get an AMOLED screen with the front camera place in the punch hole. The display is expected to get a refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, OnePlus is suspected to provide 65W fast charging with the device.

