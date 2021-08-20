OnePlus might soon introduce its next smartphone which will be a part of the 9-series smartphone. The OnePlus 9 RT is expected to launch soon in India and China.

The company is expected to launch the OnePlus 9RT as early as October, according to a report by Android Central. The new phone is expected to come with some minor upgrades when compared to the OnePlus 9R.

The OnePlus 9R was launched along with other OnePlus 9 devices earlier this year.

According to the report, the new OnePlus 9 RT will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor. The display on the smartphone will be an OLED panel with a 120Hz panel. A 4,500mAh battery is housed in the rear panel. Additionally, the device will come with OxygenOS 12 out of the box.

In terms of optics, the phone might feature a 50-megapixel sensor along with the same ultrawide lens as in the 9 and 9 Pro.

The report has claimed that OnePlus might not launch the new smartphone the upcoming smartphone in North American or European markets. The launch may focus on OnePlus' other prominent markets.

The new phone is expected to be the first OnePlus device to get OxygenOS 12 out of the box which will be based on Android 12. The operating system will be adopting features from the ColorOS which is found on the phones of the company's parent brand, Oppo.

