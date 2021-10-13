Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >Gadgets >OnePlus 9RT unveiled with Snapdragon 888 chipset. Check details

OnePlus 9RT unveiled with Snapdragon 888 chipset. Check details

OnePlus 9RT comes with a triple lens camera 
1 min read . 06:32 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The OnePlus 9RT has only been launched in China so far. However, it will also be introduced in India

OnePlus has launched the new OnePlus 9RT in China. The new smartphone is the flagship in the T line-up. The new smartphone has only been launched in China so far. However, it will also be introduced in India. 

Pricing

The OnePlus 9RT has been introduced in three variants. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at 3199 yuan (roughly around 37,400). The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant has been priced at 3,399 yuan (roughly 39,800). The top variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at 3,699 yuan (roughly 43,200).

The pricing in India is expected to be slightly different in comparison.

Features

The new OnePlus 9RT comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with up to 256GB of storage. The phone uses LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, the OnePlus 9RT also gets 7GB of DRAM for added capability. The phone also gets vapour cooling technology. 

Display & Battery

The phone gets a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The touch sampling rate is 600Hz. The phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery unit that supports Warp Charge 65T. 

Camera

In terms of optics, the phone gets a triple-lens camera. The primary lens is a 50MP unit and it is paired with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is housed in a punch hole and it uses a 16MP sensor. 

The OnePlus 9RT comes with ColorOS12 out of the box which is based on Android 11. 

 

 

