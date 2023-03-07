Consumer electronics brand OnePlus is set to launch another smartphone today. The company will unveil OnePlus Ace 2V in China at 2:30 pm local time. OnePlus has already shared a teaser video of the handset, revealing its key design and colour variants. Here’s what we know about the device so far

In the official poster released by the company, the smartphone can be seen sporting a punch-hole camera cutout at the centre, housing the front camera. On the rear, it may have a triple camera setup on the back. The system could be paired with dual LED flash modules.

OnePlus Ace 2V is expected to come with similar features as the OnePlus Ace 2. It may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. It is tipped to pack 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM paired with UFS 3.1 internal storage. The handset may offer 512GB storage capacity.

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is said to run on Android 13 operating system. OnePlus Ace 2V is rumoured to offer a 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is expected to offer a 64MP main camera sensor on the back. The primary camera could be paired with an 8MP and 2MP camera sensors.

The device is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery. It may offer 80 watt fast charging support as well.

Meanwhile, OnePlus launched OnePlus 11R 5G mid-range smartphone in India last month. The handset comes with a starting price of ₹39,999. It has a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2772 X 1240 pixels. It offers 1450 nits of peak brightness and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus 11R 5G features curved edges and a punch-hole cutout at the front. Galactic Silver and Sonic Black are the colour variants of the smartphone.

The handset comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs on Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13 operating system.

OnePlus 11R 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 100 watt SuperVOOC S fast charging support and comes with an adapter inside the box. The device is claimed to juice up from 1-100% in 25 minutes. For optics, the smartphone has a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera on the rear. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120° field of view and a 2MP macro sensor.