OnePlus Ace 2V launch today: Here’s what to expect2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 10:32 AM IST
- OnePlus Ace 2V may come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. It is tipped to pack 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM paired with UFS 3.1 internal storage.
Consumer electronics brand OnePlus is set to launch another smartphone today. The company will unveil OnePlus Ace 2V in China at 2:30 pm local time. OnePlus has already shared a teaser video of the handset, revealing its key design and colour variants. Here’s what we know about the device so far
