OnePlus Ace 7 may launch in India as OnePlus 16R with built-in cooling fan, 9,000mAh battery

OnePlus is reportedly developing the OnePlus Ace 7, a performance-focused smartphone that could feature a built-in cooling fan, a 185Hz display and a 9,000mAh battery. The handset is likely to hit the Chinese market first, before reaching India and other global markets under the OnePlus 16R name. However, the company has not officially confirmed the device or its specifications.

The new phone could be aimed at gamers who demand maximum performance during intense gaming sessions. The OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro have been spotted in Google's Supported Devices catalogue with model numbers PYF110 and PMS110, respectively, according to a report by AndroidTreasure. The pair of devices has also been spotted with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and up to 16 GB of RAM.

OnePlus Ace 7 built-in cooling fan (expected) The tipster Digital Chat Station shared a schematic on Weibo, suggesting that the OnePlus Ace 7 may have a dual-airflow active cooling system. The design is said to draw cool air into the phone and push hot air out via side vents, which in turn allows for the phone to remain cool while gaming.

Temperature sensors and noise-dampening technology could also be a part of the cooling system. Some of these options could be useful for controlling temperature and fan noise. However, these details remain unconfirmed.

OnePlus Ace 7 display and chipset tipped The OnePlus Ace 7 is expected to be powered by the 1.5K 6.78-inch flat LTPS OLED display, which runs at a 185 Hz refresh rate. If accurate, the panel could provide games with smoother animation and better responsiveness.

As reported by AndroidTreasure, Geekbench listings suggest that the smartphone could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, with up to 16GB of RAM. The handset is also expected to be based on Android 17 with ColorOS 17 as its operating system. An 8GB RAM variant could be available for the standard model.

OnePlus Ace 7 camera and battery (expected) The OnePlus Ace 7, which is a gaming phone, might also include a dual-camera setup comprising a 200 MP primary camera and a 50 MP secondary camera. The phone could feature a 16 MP selfie camera for video calls and photos.

The smartphone will also feature a 9,000 mAh battery that supports 100 W or 120 W wired fast charging. The battery capacity and charging speeds have not been confirmed by OnePlus.

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OnePlus 16R India launch and price (expected) The OnePlus Ace 7 is expected to debut in China before a possible international launch. If the company sticks with its current naming convention, the handset may reach India in late 2026 or early 2027 as the OnePlus 16R, according to 91mobiles.