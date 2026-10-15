OnePlus Ace 7 may launch in India as OnePlus 16R with built-in cooling fan, 9,000mAh battery

OnePlus is reportedly developing the OnePlus Ace 7, a performance-focused smartphone that could feature a built-in cooling fan, a 185Hz display and a 9,000mAh battery. The handset is likely to hit the Chinese market first, before reaching India and other global markets under the OnePlus 16R name. However, the company has not officially confirmed the device or its specifications.

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The new phone could be aimed at gamers who demand maximum performance during intense gaming sessions. The OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro have been spotted in Google's Supported Devices catalogue with model numbers PYF110 and PMS110, respectively, according to a report by AndroidTreasure. The pair of devices has also been spotted with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and up to 16 GB of RAM.

OnePlus Ace 7 built-in cooling fan (expected) The tipster Digital Chat Station shared a schematic on Weibo, suggesting that the OnePlus Ace 7 may have a dual-airflow active cooling system. The design is said to draw cool air into the phone and push hot air out via side vents, which in turn allows for the phone to remain cool while gaming.

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Temperature sensors and noise-dampening technology could also be a part of the cooling system. Some of these options could be useful for controlling temperature and fan noise. However, these details remain unconfirmed.

OnePlus Ace 7 display and chipset tipped The OnePlus Ace 7 is expected to be powered by the 1.5K 6.78-inch flat LTPS OLED display, which runs at a 185 Hz refresh rate. If accurate, the panel could provide games with smoother animation and better responsiveness.

As reported by AndroidTreasure, Geekbench listings suggest that the smartphone could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, with up to 16GB of RAM. The handset is also expected to be based on Android 17 with ColorOS 17 as its operating system. An 8GB RAM variant could be available for the standard model.

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OnePlus Ace 7 camera and battery (expected) The OnePlus Ace 7, which is a gaming phone, might also include a dual-camera setup comprising a 200 MP primary camera and a 50 MP secondary camera. The phone could feature a 16 MP selfie camera for video calls and photos.

The smartphone will also feature a 9,000 mAh battery that supports 100 W or 120 W wired fast charging. The battery capacity and charging speeds have not been confirmed by OnePlus.

Also Read | OnePlus N6 Lite 4G launched with 7,000mAh battery and 120Hz display

OnePlus 16R India launch and price (expected) The OnePlus Ace 7 is expected to debut in China before a possible international launch. If the company sticks with its current naming convention, the handset may reach India in late 2026 or early 2027 as the OnePlus 16R, according to 91mobiles.

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Initial rumours now suggest that it may cost between ₹70,000 and ₹75,000. OnePlus has yet to announce the launch date, price or specifications of the Ace 7 series.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.