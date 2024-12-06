OnePlus addresses green line issue ahead of OnePlus 13 launch, offers lifetime warranty for Indian users
OnePlus extends its lifetime warranty to all phone models, addressing past issues and enhancing user confidence. The initiative reflects the brand's commitment to quality and aims to ensure a worry-free experience for customers.
OnePlus has finally come out and tacked the pesky green line issue that has surrounded the phones from Oppo sub-brand for a few years. The Chinese smartphone maker is now offering a lifetime warranty to all phone models in order to ensure a peace of mind while buying OnePlus devices.