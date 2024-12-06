OnePlus has finally come out and tacked the pesky green line issue that has surrounded the phones from Oppo sub-brand for a few years. The Chinese smartphone maker is now offering a lifetime warranty to all phone models in order to ensure a peace of mind while buying OnePlus devices.

In a release on the matter by the company, OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu said, "Last year, we took a bold step by being the first smartphone brand to offer a lifetime warranty for our older models to support affected users… Building on that, we're excited to extend this warranty to every OnePlus phone, reinforcing our belief in the quality and reliability of our products. More importantly, as a community-driven brand, we hope these measures provide users with a worry-free experience throughout the lifespan of their OnePlus devices."