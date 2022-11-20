OnePlus announces Android 13 open beta test for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in India

OnePlus has started accepting registrations for Android 13-based OxygenOS open beta test for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in India. Only 1000 users who meet the requirements will be able to attend this open beta program.
In order to be eligible for the bets program, one must be using a OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (India version), should be an active OnePlus Community member and must be willing to accept all risks which may come with the beta program.
Those interested in enrolling into the program can go to Settings > About device > Tap up to date > Tap icon on the top right > Beta program > Beta > Fill in your information > Apply Now. The application takes about five workdays to complete. Once the application is successful, head to Settings >About device > Download Now.
Among other features, OxygenOS 13 brings aquamorphic design to OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. It also adds large folders to the Home screen, adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience on the device. In terms of security and privacy, the OS brings an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots and optimizes Private Safe with the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES). Additionally, it adds distance-from-phone, ambient light, and sitting posture reminders in Kid Space
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G specifications
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was launched earlier this year with a price tag of ₹19,999. It recently got a price cut of ₹1,000 and now comes with a starting price of ₹18,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.59-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1080x2412. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor. The handset offers up to 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB internal storage capacity. The phone has a 64MP main sensor with f/1.79 aperture on the back. The primary camera is paired with a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.