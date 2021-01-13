OnePlus Band with blood oxygen monitor goes on sale today: Price, specs

OnePlus on Monday launched its first-ever health-tracking wearable OnePlus Band with blood oxygen monitor, among other various features. The OnePlus Band comes with an AMOLED display that supports touch inputs. It also supports blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and heart rate monitoring. It also houses 13 exercise modes.

OnePlus Band features:

OnePlus Band is one of the only devices today that offers a SpO2 monitor.

Apart from the Spo2 monitor, the company's first-ever wearable device has 13 exercise modes that include yoga and cricket. There’s also a sleep tracking feature, and that, when combined with SpO2 monitoring, gives a comprehensive view of the user’s health. It also packs in a real-time heart rate tracker and sends out personalised heart rate alerts.

Moreover, it is compatible with your phone, which means that you can receive all the notifications, control your music or view incoming calls. Moreover, users can also check their activity data to receive health suggestions and improve their metrics.

The Band comes with 100 mAh battery, which can last for as long as up to 14 days on a full charge, claims the company.

On the design front, the OnePlus Band comes with an array of watch faces and dual-coloured strap options, apart from a dynamic AMOLED colour display and adjustable brightness.

Although the OnePlus band will be available out-of-the-box with the standard Blackstrap, users can always purchase the Navy and Tangerine Gray colour options. The Band is also resistant to both dust and water.

OnePlus Band price and availability:

The OnePlus Band is available from today. The sale went live across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner outlets.

The OnePlus Band comes with a price tag of ₹2,499. The Tangerine Gray and Navy dual-coloured straps will be available separately at INR 399/- each.

What is Sp02 monitor?

Blood oxygen levels can easil monitored using an SpO2 monitor.

The SpO2 meter or Saturation of Peripheral Oxygen utilises red and infrared light sensors to detect oxygen levels, and identifies any change in the levels, just by looking at the colour of your blood. The volume of oxygen is measured based on how the light passes through your finger, toe or earlobe (a clip-on device is placed there), and believe it or not, it tells us a lot about your cardiovascular and respiratory health.

Research suggests that if the SpO2 levels are over 95%, then the reading is normal, but in case they go below 92%, then a visit to a doctor is essential, in order to identify any underlying health conditions.

