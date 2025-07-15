OnePlus brings AI Plus Mind to OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R: All you need to know

OnePlus first introduced its new Plus Mind feature with the OnePlus 13s, but the AI-powered “memory palace” is now coming to the flagship OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. OnePlus says the feature is rolling out as part of a software update starting today and will reach all OnePlus 13 and 13R devices in the coming weeks.

How will Plus Mind work on the OnePlus 13 series? On the OnePlus 13s, OnePlus replaced its iconic alert slider with a customisable Plus key that triggers Plus Mind on the device. Since the OnePlus 13 and 13R do not have this key, OnePlus has implemented a workaround: users can now trigger Plus Mind using a three-finger swipe-up gesture, which is essentially the opposite of the screenshot gesture on most Android devices.

OnePlus says swiping up to open Plus Mind will allow users to analyse on-screen content and suggest actions like adding calendar events for key dates, while also saving captured data within the Mind Space. In my experience with the OnePlus 13s, Plus Mind felt like an elaborate screenshot tool, with AI summarising the content on the screen. The useful part, however, is that these captures can now be found using natural language search within the AI search bar—so if you are worried about forgetting something important, a Plus Mind capture can help you retain that information.

Meanwhile, OnePlus also announced that other AI features introduced with the OnePlus 13s—such as AI Translation, AI Screen Translation, AI Search, AI Reframe, AI Perfect Shot, and AI VoiceScribe—have now been rolled out to the flagship lineup as well.

There is no clarity yet on whether the revamped OnePlus dialer, which debuted with the OnePlus 13s, will be coming to these devices.