OnePlus Buds 3 confirmed to launch in India alongside OnePlus 12 series on January 23. Details here
OnePlus confirms launch of OnePlus Buds 3 TWS alongside OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones on January 23, featuring composite diaphragm drivers, 44 hours of battery life, and IP55 rating.
OnePlus has confirmed that its OnePlus Buds 3 TWS will launch in India, Europe and North America alongside the launch of its flagship OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones on January 23.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message