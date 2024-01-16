OnePlus has confirmed that its OnePlus Buds 3 TWS will launch in India, Europe and North America alongside the launch of its flagship OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones on January 23.

The Buds 3 feature a 10.4mm composite diaphragm driver and come with up to 44 hours of battery life. The OnePlus TWS are IP55 rated and come with support for LHDC 5.0 audio and Bluetooth 5.3.

The Buds 3 will be available in two colours: Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray, and will feature a metallic coating and matte finish, while having a lightweight form factor, weighing only around 4.8g each.

OnePlus 12 launch on January 23:

According to a recent post by tipster Ishan Agarwal on X (formerly Twitter), citing an Amazon listing, the OnePlus 12 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant could be priced at ₹69,999. Interestingly, an earlier leak from tipster Yogesh Brar claimed that the OnePlus 12 could cost between ₹58,000 and ₹60,000 in India.

The OnePlus 12 series was launched in China last month, giving an indication of the specifications of the smartphone that will be making its way to the global markets.

The China variant of the OnePlus 12 features an impressive 6.82-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. The resolution stands at a sharp 1440 x 3168 pixels, providing a pixel density of 557 pixels per inch. Ensuring durability against scratches and drops, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

In terms of internal specifications, it runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, utilizing an advanced 5nm process. The CPU incorporates a Kryo 780 architecture, featuring a Prime core with a clock speed of 3.2GHz, three Gold cores running at 2.7GHz, and four Silver cores operating at 2.0GHz. Complementing this is the Adreno 730 GPU, ensuring smooth graphics performance.

For memory configurations, users can choose from 12GB, 16GB, or 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, coupled with 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, offering ample space and rapid data access.

Speaking of the optics, the rear configuration stands out with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto sensor facilitating 2x optical zoom. For detailed selfies, the front-facing 32MP camera excels.

