OnePlus Buds 4 launched in India with dual drivers, enhanced ANC and up to 45-hour battery life

OnePlus has introduced its latest wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds 4, in the Indian market. The Buds 4 feature a coaxial dual-driver setup, combining an 11mm ceramic-metal diaphragm woofer and a 6mm flat diaphragm tweeter.

OnePlus Buds 4: Pricing in India Priced at ₹5,999, with a limited-time discount of ₹500 bringing the cost of OnePlus Buds 4 down to ₹5,499, the new earbuds are available in two colour variants: Zen Green and Storm Grey.

OnePlus Buds 4: Specifications and availability The Buds 4 feature a coaxial dual-driver setup, combining an 11mm ceramic-metal diaphragm woofer and a 6mm flat diaphragm tweeter. This configuration is aimed at delivering a wider sound range across bass and treble. The earbuds also incorporate independent dual Digital-to-Analogue Converters (DACs), handling audio signals separately for the woofer and tweeter. Support for the LHDC 5.0 codec allows high-resolution wireless audio transmission of up to 24-bit/192kHz.

OnePlus has equipped the Buds 4 with Real-time Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), claiming a reduction depth of up to 55dB across a 5500Hz frequency range. An Adaptive Mode is also included, which is designed to automatically adjust between noise cancellation and environmental awareness depending on the surroundings. Voice isolation during calls is managed through a three-microphone system per earbud, supported by artificial intelligence and anti-wind structures.

Designed to integrate with the broader OnePlus ecosystem, the Buds 4 support Steady Connect for improved Bluetooth stability outdoors and offer features such as AI-based real-time translation and a shortcut for accessing voice assistants. The earbuds also support Google Fast Pair and can connect to two devices simultaneously.

Gamers may take note of the 47ms latency in Game Mode, while battery life is claimed to last up to 11 hours on the earbuds alone and up to 45 hours with the charging case, when ANC is turned off. A 10-minute charge reportedly offers up to 11 hours of combined use. The product has also received TÜV Rheinland certification for battery durability and carries an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Weighing 4.7 grams per earbud, the device includes gesture controls for volume adjustment and is intended for extended use.