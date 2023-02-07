OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launched in India, priced at ₹11,999: All details inside
- The OnePlus Bud Pro 2 is a successor of OnePlus Buds Pro. It is priced at ₹11,999 in India. This device sports a dual-driver setup (11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter) which is co-created by Dynaudio, a Dansih company. It features Active Noise Cancellation with three modes and smart ANC to reduce the ambient sounds.
OnePlus has launched its OnePlus Bud Pro 2 and its Buds Pro 2R at the company’s mega launch event in India. The Buds Pro 2 now features dual drivers and enhanced ANC. This device is also promised to provide 39 hours of playtime with disabled ANC.
