OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launched in India, priced at 11,999: All details inside

2 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2023, 10:32 PM IST Govind Choudhary
  • The OnePlus Bud Pro 2 is a successor of OnePlus Buds Pro. It is priced at 11,999 in India. This device sports a dual-driver setup (11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter) which is co-created by Dynaudio, a Dansih company. It features Active Noise Cancellation with three modes and smart ANC to reduce the ambient sounds.

OnePlus has launched its OnePlus Bud Pro 2 and its Buds Pro 2R at the company’s mega launch event in India. The Buds Pro 2 now features dual drivers and enhanced ANC. This device is also promised to provide 39 hours of playtime with disabled ANC.

OnePlus Bud Pro 2, Buds Pro 2R: Price and features

The OnePlus Bud Pro 2 is a successor of OnePlus Buds Pro. It is priced at 11,999 in India. This device sports a dual-driver setup (11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter) which is co-created by Dynaudio, a Dansih company. It features Active Noise Cancellation with three modes and smart ANC to reduce the ambient sounds. Moreover, the audio device gets support for transparency mode to improve the ambient sounds.

Speaking of colour options, the OnePlus Bud Pro 2 will be offered in green and black colour options. The company has also partnered with Hans Zimmer to develop a custom EQ. Although, the custom EQ will be available with an OTA update.

Interestingly, OnePlus has introduced spatial audio with head-tracking to this audio device. It also gets a head and cervical spine health feature. In terms of battery life, the OnePlus Bud Pro 2 offers a battery life of 25 hours with ANC enabled and 39 hours with ANC off with the case.

Some of the other features of OnePlus Bud Pro 2 are 54ms low latency, touch support, Bluetooth 5.3 and IP55-rated certification.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R comes at a price of 9,999. This audio device is a more affordable version of the Buds Pro 2.

OnePlus has also introduced its first ever tablet called OnePlus Pad at its OnePlus Cloud 11 event in New Delhi. The smart tablet from OnePlus features a 144Hz display with 67W charging. It is powered by a Dimensity 9000 chipset.

The OnePlus Pad will be available for sale in India from April. It will be offered in a Halo Green colour option. As of now, the price of the tablet has not been revealed.

The OnePlus Pad features a 11.6-inch 2.8K display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and 500 nits of brightness. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

