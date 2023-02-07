OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launched in India, priced at 11,999: All details inside

OnePlus Bud Pro 2, Buds Pro 2R: Price and features

The OnePlus Bud Pro 2 is a successor of OnePlus Buds Pro. It is priced at ₹11,999 in India. This device sports a dual-driver setup (11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter) which is co-created by Dynaudio, a Dansih company. It features Active Noise Cancellation with three modes and smart ANC to reduce the ambient sounds. Moreover, the audio device gets support for transparency mode to improve the ambient sounds.