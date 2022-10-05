OnePlus Buds Pro 2 specifications leaked: What all to expect

The purported OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will support the LHDC 4.0 codec, along with spatial audio, according to the report. They will feature active noise cancellation up to 45dB, which would be an improvement over the OnePlus Buds Pro.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 specifications leaked on the web, providing enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the Chinese technology giant’s rumoured truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The earbuds are tipped to feature 11mm dual audio drivers and come with support for adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC). This device is also said to offer up to six and nine hours of battery life, with ANC enabled and disabled, respectively. The company launched the OnePlus Buds Pro in August 2021 as its most premium TWS earphones to date.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 specifications leaked on the web, providing enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the Chinese technology giant’s rumoured truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The earbuds are tipped to feature 11mm dual audio drivers and come with support for adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC). This device is also said to offer up to six and nine hours of battery life, with ANC enabled and disabled, respectively. The company launched the OnePlus Buds Pro in August 2021 as its most premium TWS earphones to date.
Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (Twitter @OnLeaks) has leaked the specifications of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in collaboration with Pricebaba. The TWS earphones are tipped to launch in India soon. Notably, the company is yet to announce plans to launch a successor to the company’s premium TWS earphones which were launched last year.
Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (Twitter @OnLeaks) has leaked the specifications of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in collaboration with Pricebaba. The TWS earphones are tipped to launch in India soon. Notably, the company is yet to announce plans to launch a successor to the company’s premium TWS earphones which were launched last year.
As per the details shared by Hemmerstoffer, this device would feature 11mm and 6mm dual drivers. The Oppo Enco X2 TWS earphones also feature a similar dual driver setup. These OnePlus buds are likely to be equipped with three microphones on both earbuds.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the details shared by Hemmerstoffer, this device would feature 11mm and 6mm dual drivers. The Oppo Enco X2 TWS earphones also feature a similar dual driver setup. These OnePlus buds are likely to be equipped with three microphones on both earbuds.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The purported OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will support the LHDC 4.0 codec, along with spatial audio, according to the report. They will feature active noise cancellation up to 45dB, which would be an improvement over the OnePlus Buds Pro. The purported earbuds are also tipped to feature adaptive ANC, to automatically determine the level of noise cancellation based on a user’s surroundings.
The purported OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will support the LHDC 4.0 codec, along with spatial audio, according to the report. They will feature active noise cancellation up to 45dB, which would be an improvement over the OnePlus Buds Pro. The purported earbuds are also tipped to feature adaptive ANC, to automatically determine the level of noise cancellation based on a user’s surroundings.
Talking about the battery, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is likely to offer up to nine hours of battery life and 38 hours of battery backup with the charging case, with ANC disabled. With the feature turned on, users will get up to six hours of usage and 22 hours with the case, as per the report. Meanwhile, charging the earbuds for 10 minutes is said to offer three hours of playback on the earbuds and 10 hours of battery life on the case, which is also tipped to support wireless charging.
Talking about the battery, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is likely to offer up to nine hours of battery life and 38 hours of battery backup with the charging case, with ANC disabled. With the feature turned on, users will get up to six hours of usage and 22 hours with the case, as per the report. Meanwhile, charging the earbuds for 10 minutes is said to offer three hours of playback on the earbuds and 10 hours of battery life on the case, which is also tipped to support wireless charging.
The alleged OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are likely to feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, along with support for Google Fast Pair.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The alleged OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are likely to feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, along with support for Google Fast Pair.