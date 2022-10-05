OnePlus Buds Pro 2 specifications leaked: What all to expect

Talking about the battery, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is likely to offer up to nine hours of battery life and 38 hours of battery backup with the charging case, with ANC disabled. With the feature turned on, users will get up to six hours of usage and 22 hours with the case, as per the report. Meanwhile, charging the earbuds for 10 minutes is said to offer three hours of playback on the earbuds and 10 hours of battery life on the case, which is also tipped to support wireless charging.