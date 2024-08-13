OnePlus Buds Pro 3 India launch on August 20: Expected specs, price and all we know so far
OnePlus Buds Pro 3, launching July 20, will have a new design, dual drivers, LHDC 5.0 codec, 50dB noise cancellation, 43-hour battery life, and Bluetooth 5.4 support. Expected price is around ₹13,999, available on Amazon and OnePlus stores.
OnePlus has confirmed that it will be launching its flagship truly wireless earbuds, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in India and 2 more countries at 6:30pm on July 20. The upcoming OnePlus TWS will be the successor to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launched last year and are separate from the budget friendly OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro launched last month.