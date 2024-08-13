OnePlus Buds Pro 3, launching July 20, will have a new design, dual drivers, LHDC 5.0 codec, 50dB noise cancellation, 43-hour battery life, and Bluetooth 5.4 support. Expected price is around ₹ 13,999, available on Amazon and OnePlus stores.

OnePlus has confirmed that it will be launching its flagship truly wireless earbuds, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in India and 2 more countries at 6:30pm on July 20. The upcoming OnePlus TWS will be the successor to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launched last year and are separate from the budget friendly OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro launched last month.

The teaser image showcased by OnePlus officially confirms that OnePlus is changing the case design from its predecessor. Meanwhile, other details about the case and buds are yet to be unveiled. The earbuds will be available to buy from Amazon, OnePlus online website and OnePlus experience stores across the country.

OnePlus Buds 3 Pro expected price and specs: As per tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 come with a box price of ₹13,999 but they could be retailed at a similar price to last year's OnePlus Buds Pro 2. For reference, the Buds Pro 2 started at a price of ₹11,999 in India.

Meanwhile, Brar also reiterated a few features that were earlier revealed via a Smartprix report including the presence of a dual driver setup with an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter and support for LHDC 5.0 codec.

Reportedly, the Buds Pro 3 will come with 50dB of noise cancellation which is said to result in twice as clear conversations and voice calls when compared to its predecessor.

They are also said to offer 43 hours of battery life on the case, which will be 4 hours more than the Buds Pro 2. Moreover, the Smartprix report stated that a 10 minute charge may result in up to 5 hours of music playback.