Shortly after introducing the OnePlus Pad 2, Nord 4, and several other devices, OnePlus is set to reveal another flagship product at its event today. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3, the company's newest top-of-the-line truly wireless earphones, are said to come with a dual driver setup and boast a bunch of other upgrades over its predecessor while retaining perhaps the same price tag.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: When and where to watch launch?

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be unveiled by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer at a virtual event beginning at 6:30 pm. OnePlus has collaborated with musician Anuv Jain for this launch, and it is expected that the artist will be present during the presentation.

The live unveiling of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 can be viewed on the OnePlus India YouTube channel. For easy access, the live streaming link for the event has been embedded below.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 specifications:

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are expected to feature a dual driver setup, including an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter, along with support for the LHDC 5.0 codec. The Buds Pro 3 are reportedly equipped with 50dB of noise cancellation, which could offer conversations and voice calls that are twice as clear as its predecessor.

Additionally, they are purported to provide 43 hours of battery life with the case, which is an increase of 4 hours over the Buds Pro 2. OnePlus may claim 5 hours of music playback with just a 10-minute charge of Buds Pro 3.

The Buds Pro 3 are also expected to feature IP55 splash and dust resistance, which means they should easily withstand dust, sweat, and light rain. Furthermore, they are believed to support Bluetooth version 5.4, potentially offering ultra-low latency audio at just 94 milliseconds.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 India price:

As per tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 come with a box price of ₹13,999 but they could be retailed at a similar price to last year's OnePlus Buds Pro 2. For reference, the Buds Pro 2 started at a price of ₹11,999 in India.

