OnePlus Buds Pro 3 India launch today: Expected price, specs, when and where to watch and more
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will launch today at 6:30pm in a virtual event featuring musician Anuv Jain. The earbuds offer dual drivers, 50dB noise cancellation, 43 hours battery life, IP55 resistance, and Bluetooth 5.4. Expected price is around ₹11,999.
Shortly after introducing the OnePlus Pad 2, Nord 4, and several other devices, OnePlus is set to reveal another flagship product at its event today. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3, the company's newest top-of-the-line truly wireless earphones, are said to come with a dual driver setup and boast a bunch of other upgrades over its predecessor while retaining perhaps the same price tag.