OnePlus Buds Pro 3 India price, specifications leaked ahead of imminent launch: All we know so far
Leaked details suggest OnePlus will release its Buds Pro 3 in India soon, featuring 50dB noise cancellation, 43-hour battery life, and a new vegan leather design. The price is expected to be around ₹13,999.
OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch its flagship wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, as early as next week. According to leaked images, OnePlus may be looking to make a major design change with the new earbuds compared to last year's Buds Pro 2 and this year's OnePlus Buds 3, while also offering a more premium finish thanks to the new vegan leather touch.