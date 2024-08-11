Leaked details suggest OnePlus will release its Buds Pro 3 in India soon, featuring 50dB noise cancellation, 43-hour battery life, and a new vegan leather design. The price is expected to be around ₹ 13,999.

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch its flagship wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, as early as next week. According to leaked images, OnePlus may be looking to make a major design change with the new earbuds compared to last year's Buds Pro 2 and this year's OnePlus Buds 3, while also offering a more premium finish thanks to the new vegan leather touch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Although OnePlus hasn't officially confirmed the launch of these earbuds in India or around the globe, a new leak from reliable tipster Yogesh Brar suggests that the company could be looking to launch the new TWS in India as soon as next week.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has also shared a cryptic X post that hints at the launch of a new audio product. The Chinese smartphone maker also gave its community members from India, Europe and North America a chance to review the new product before it hits stores.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 India price: As per Brar, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 come with a box price of ₹13,999 but they could be retailed at a similar price to last year's OnePlus Buds Pro 2. For reference, the Buds Pro 2 started at a price of ₹11,999 in India.

Meanwhile, Brar also reiterated a few features that were earlier revealed via a Smartprix report including the presence of a dual driver setup with an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter and support for LHDC 5.0 codec.

Reportedly, the Buds Pro 3 will come with 50dB of noise cancellation which is said to result in twice as clear conversations and voice calls when compared to its predecessor. They are also said to offer 43 hours of battery life on the case, which will be 4 hours more than the Buds Pro 2. Moreover, the Smartprix report stated that a 10 minute charge may result in up to 5 hours of music playback.