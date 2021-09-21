Smartphone maker OnePlus has rolled out its latest product - the OnePlus Buds Pro, an advanced version of its previous model, which claims to offer quality and affordability. OnePlus claims that its latest Buds Pro is the first professional adaptive noise active cancellation earbuds and the product has been priced at ₹9990.

The earbuds will be available in two colours, Matte Black and Glossy White. The Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) will automatically respond to respective environment, and adjust itself to compensate for ambient sounds in surroundings. One needs to pinch and hold to turn on the ANC.

View Full Image OnePlus Buds Pro (White)

Take your pick between the Extreme and Faint Modes to create your own listening experience. The Bud Pro’s powerful noise cancellation comes with up to 40dB on Extreme mode. The user can listen to the music on Faint mode with noise cancellation of 25dB.

Its wind noise-reducing mechanical design and an advanced noise reduction algorithm claims to recognise and filter unwanted noise. It promises a long-lasting battery as the earbuds are expected to deliver a long-lasting battery life up to 38 hours of playtime with ANC off and 28 hours with ANC on, but also support Warp Charge and Qi-certified wireless charging. With 10 minutes of USB-C charging, you can enjoy 10 hours of playtime. In case you are a OnePlus 9 Pro user, you can charge it on the back anytime, anywhere.

View Full Image Matte Black OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus has built an exclusive audio studio, named OnePlus Audio ID that customises each piece of music based on a user’s sensitivity to different sounds. Additionally, the Zen Mode is located in the headphone settings or HeyMelody app for non-OnePlus users, and offers a list of white noises to reduce stress and provide a sense of calm during activities like yoga and meditation.

OnePlus' recent launched product comes as it competes with tech giants like Apple, Samsung and others who have been consistently coming up with the upgrades and new versions of their headphone products to cater to people across all age groups in the tech-savvy world.

