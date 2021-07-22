Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >Gadgets >OnePlus Buds Pro unveiled with adaptive noise cancellation. Details here

OnePlus Buds Pro unveiled with adaptive noise cancellation. Details here

OnePlus Buds Pro will be available in Black and White
1 min read . 08:24 PM IST Livemint

  • The OnePlus Buds Pro comes with 38 hours of charge along with the charge in the case

OnePlus has launched the new OnePlus Buds Pro with active noise cancellation. The new Buds Pro builds on the OnePlus Buds. OnePlus claims that it is the first professional adaptive noise active cancellation earbuds.

The OnePlus Buds Pro price hasn't been revealed in India but the Buds Pro will sell in North America at a price of USD 150 (roughly 11,200). The earbuds will be available in two colours, Matte Black and Glossy White.

The OnePlus Buds Pro comes with 38 hours of charge (with the charge in the box), according to the company it can get 10 hours worth of use in 10 minutes. The Buds Pro case can be charged wirelessly as well.

The Buds Pro features IP55 rating to showcase the water and dust proofing. The Buds Pro also gets three mics for clear calls. It provides a latency of 96ms for a better gaming experience. Additionally, it also gets Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

